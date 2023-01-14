At least three policemen, including a senior officer, have been killed in an ambush on a police station in northwest Pakistan, the police said.

Saturday's brazen attack, which is the latest in a slew of similar incidents in recent months, took place in Peshawar, the provincial capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“A group of terrorists attacked Sarband police station at midnight from different sides,” Kashif Aftab Abbasi, a senior police officer, told reporters.

He added that three policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed while chasing the terrorists after the attack.

“Terrorists used grenades, sniper rifles, and automatic weapons in the attack, and apparently the DSP was targeted by a sniper,” he said.

Police launched a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.

During the last few months, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan has again become a hotbed of militancy with increasing terrorist attacks launched by outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).