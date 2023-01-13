Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned, as the eighth storm in succession barrelled in, with already water-logged land unable to soak up any more rain.

The most populous US state has been pummelled by near-record rainfall over a very wet three weeks that have already caused flooding, landslides and widespread power outages.

On Friday, yet another system threatened the state, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas — home to 160,000 people — flooded.

"The entire lower Salinas Valley will have disastrous flooding," the National Weather Service said.

"The entire city of Salinas is in danger of flooding. Most of Castroville will flood. All roads near the Salinas River will be flooded and impassable. 90,000 acres or more of agricultural land in the Salinas Valley will have disastrous flooding.

"Many roads, homes and agricultural land areas in the Salinas Valley will have major flood damage."

At least 19 people are known to have died as communities have struggled to cope with the constant deluge.

READ MORE:Cyclone gyrating off California threatens new floods in 'soaked' region

Salinas River's rage

The Salinas River, already swollen by weeks of torrential rain, was expected to peak sometime on Friday, breaching its banks in a flood that could last until Sunday.

Evacuation orders and warnings were widespread, with forecasters saying major roads could become impassable — including highways that link the Monterey Peninsula with the rest of the county.

"Residents both on the peninsula and in the Salinas area should expect to be cut off for two to three days," Monterey County officials said earlier this week.