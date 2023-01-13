Japan, the United States and Europe must act in unison on China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said in Washington, during a visit aimed at enhancing Tokyo's US alliance in the face of growing challenges from Beijing.

Kishida said in a speech at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) on Friday that China was the central challenge for both Japan and the United States.

"It is absolutely imperative for Japan, the United States and Europe to stand united in managing our respective relationship with China," he added.

Kishida earlier met President Joe Biden at the White House who said the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo's "historic" defence reforms announced last month.

Kishida pledged alongside Biden to modernise his country's military, warning that Russia's aggression on Ukraine had opened a dangerous new era and could embolden China.

Welcoming Kishida at the White House, Biden hailed the Japanese government's announcement last month that it will double defence spending over the next five years and develop new capabilities.

"Let me be crystal clear: the United States is fully, thoroughly, completely committed to the alliance and more importantly to Japan's defence," Biden said.

Complete end of post-Cold War world

Japan has been officially pacifist since its defeat in World War II but has been shedding past sensitivities as China rapidly expands its military and North Korea relentlessly tests missiles.

In a speech after his White House meeting, Kishida cast his defence strategy as a historic turning point in the US-Japan alliance in the same league as the mutual defence treaty of 1960.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine has marked the complete end of the post-Cold War world," Kishida said at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.

"If we let this unilateral change in the status quo by force go unchallenged, it will happen elsewhere in the world, including Asia," Kishida said, in likely a veiled allusion to fears of a China offensive on Taiwan.

The relationship with China, Kishida said, "is the most critical challenge for both Japan and the United States."

'Major shift' on Russia