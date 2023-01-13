Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected accusations that his government's judicial reforms would undermine democracy.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has announced a series of measures which would allow politicians to override Supreme Court decisions and change the way judges are appointed.

An open letter published on Thursday by 11 former prosecutors said the reforms threaten to destroy Israel's judiciary.

The same day, the country's top judge, in rare public criticism, called the planned overhaul an "unbridled attack", while hundreds of lawyers rallied outside a Tel Aviv court in protest.

Netanyahu, who is being tried for corruption, rejected the claims on Friday, saying: "When they said that the least modification (of the justice system) is the destruction of democracy, this is not only an erroneous argument."

"It is also an argument that doesn't allow the reaching of agreements that we should reach through dialogue," he added, in comments issued by video.

Netanyahu, already Israel's longest-serving prime minister, returned to power in late December to head the most right-wing government in Israel's history.

The Knesset's constitutional committee has begun discussing the plan.

'Mortal blow'