Saturday, January 14, 2023

14:43 GMT - British tanks will 'intensify' conflict: Russian embassy

Britain's pledge to send heavy Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine will only "intensify" the conflict, the Russian embassy to the UK warned.

"Bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from drawing the hostilities to a close, will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population", the embassy said.

14:39 GMT - Russia hits key infrastructure in Kharkiv, Lviv: officials

Russia hit key infrastructure in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv and in the western Lviv region, officials said, while a power facility in Kiev was targeted earlier.

"Emergency power cuts are currently being applied" in the Kharkiv region, governor Oleg Synegubov said, after critical infrastructure was hit twice.

Lviv regional administration head Maksym Kozytsky warned of potential "interruptions in electricity and water supply" after "the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region."

14:16 GMT - Ukraine says apartment block in Dnipro badly damaged in Russian missile attack

An apartment block in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was badly damaged in a Russian missile attack, and people were trapped under the rubble, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

"They (Russians) are just inhumans. At least one stairwell is gone. Under the rubble there are people who were at home for the holiday," he said.

13:43 GMT - UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities in the nearly year-long war.

Sunak made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the British leader's Downing Street office said in a statement.

It didn't say when the tanks would be delivered or how many. British media have reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to Eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after, without citing sources.