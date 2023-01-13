Thursday's provocation in Sweden against the Turkish president by supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist group is both "racist" and a "hate crime", Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

"We saw another provocation by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in Sweden. In fact, this is an act that includes both racism and a hate crime. Therefore, it is an act that Sweden must also fight against," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in the capital Ankara on Friday.

Cavusoglu's remarks came after terror supporters on Thursday gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a figure depicting Erdogan in effigy by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

Footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed that threats targeting Türkiye and Erdogan were made with Turkish subtitles.

Sweden amended its constitution and related anti-terrorism law but those laws are not even needed, Cavusoglu said, adding it has to "fight an act that is racist and hate crime."

There had been some actions by the PKK before, and Sweden told Türkiye that they had difficulty in preventing them, he said.

READ MORE:Swedish PM denounces PKK supporters' anti-Türkiye provocations in Stockholm

'Sweden has a responsibility'

This provocative action took place right in front of the municipality in the centre of the city, in front of everyone, he said, adding that just condemning it is not enough.