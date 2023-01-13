The Uganda government has walked out of a contract with the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), which eight years ago was tasked to build the African country’s first phase of standard gauge railway (SGR), a 273km line from Malaba to Kampala.

The line, starting from the Malaba border post straddling Uganda and Kenya, was expected to cost $2.2 billion, but the Chinese financiers did not fund the project.

The SGR Project Coordinator Eng Perez Wamburu says Kampala has now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi.

Kampala says the financing model for the project will also change, with Yapi Merkezi, which is building Tanzania’s SGR, expected to tap into its network to bring Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) on board that will finance and breathe life into the moribund project.

Wamburu revealed that Uganda’s Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka was prompted to review the contract with CHEC after it became apparent that China Exim Bank – Kampala’s main infrastructure projects financier of the last decade – had grown cold feet on bankrolling the SGR.

“We read between the lines when China’s Ambassador to Uganda said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, China has become more cautious about financing big infrastructure projects in Africa. We all know that Covid didn’t leave economies of the world the same,” he told TRT World.