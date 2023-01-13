Greece's 150,000-strong Turkish-Muslim community are voicing their concern about the country aiming to erase the legacy of the Ottoman-Turkish history in Western Thrace, dating back as far as the 14th century.

Suspicions flared up after an attempt by the Iskece (Xanthi) province’s municipality of Bulustra (Avdira) to build a football field over an Ottoman-era Muslim cemetery in Horozlu (Petinos).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Burhan Baran, a deputy with the leftist opposition PASOK party, said the community elected members for the board of trustees, which would be in charge of following the case, but Greek authorities still have not approved the process.

“It would be only natural to be suspicious about the reasons behind this,” he said.

Baran explained that they met competent Greek authorities, including those from the education and religious affairs ministries, and consequently achieved to halt the municipality’s plans over the cemetery.

"What I want is to protect this cemetery that is a historical heritage, one of the elements uniting us," he emphasised.

READ MORE:The Finest Hour: How the Ottoman Empire subdued Greece in 1897