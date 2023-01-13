Sweden's prime minister has interpreted Thursday's PKK terror group provocation in Stockholm as an attempt to "sabotage" the country's NATO membership process.

In his written statement to the Swedish TV4 channel on Friday, Ulf Kristersson decried the latest provocation that targets Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Such a false execution of a country's democratically elected leader is a very serious situation in Sweden, where two of its prominent politicians were assassinated.

PKK/YPG terror supporters on Thursday gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a figure depicting Erdogan by the feet on a pole in front of the building, and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

Dangerous situation

Defining the provocation as "irresponsible" and "sabotage" to Sweden's NATO membership application, Kristersson pointed out that this is a dangerous situation for Sweden's security.