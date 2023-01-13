For four days last week, Bangladesh's intelligentsia clad in traditional loose shirt kurtas, embroidered shawls, Batik sarees and some in western outfits sipped on hot tea while listening to poetry and animated discussions at the neatly trimmed lawn of Bangla Academy in Dhaka.

This crowd, a mix of old and young and mostly well-to-do, made the Dhaka Lit Fest (DLF) in Bangladesh's capital one of the most coveted events in the city's cultural calendar.

After a three-year lull due to the pandemic, this year's DLF, the 10th edition, once again brought together writers of all kinds—poets, journalists, novelists and historians—from all around the world to this bustling South Asian metropolis.

In a city where cultural openings like these are still infrequent, there are few things more satisfying than hearing an internationally acclaimed novelist zestfully talking about the nuances of fiction writing or a seasoned journalist dissecting the ins and outs of some global events.

The guest list of the 10th DLF included Nobel Laureate Abdul Razak Gurnah, Booker winners Shehan Karunatilaka, Geetanjali Shree and Daisey Rockwell, Neustadt recipient Nuruddin Farah, Booker nominee Amitav Ghosh and celebrated columnist Pankaj Mishra among hundreds other notable writers and speakers from five continents.

To Adnan Habib, an English literature student at a private university in Dhaka, DLF offers a getaway to world literature. "The energy, the vibe, the cosmopolitan atmosphere, you can't find it in Dhaka very often," he said.

Even seasoned Bangladeshi writer Saad Z Hossain could not hide his excitement. Talking with TRT World, Hossain said that the idea that Nobel laureates and Booker winners would come to Dhaka for a festival was so farfetched once that no one even bothered to try. "That ten years on this is not only a reality but it's almost hum drum is testimony to the consistency and quality of the festival," he said.

While DLF has helped cement Bangladesh's position on the literary map and patronised aspiring writers, it has failed to address a significant concern that many have termed "the elephant in the room"— the exceedingly restrictive and censorious environment in which Bangladeshi writers and journalists are forced to work.

Bangladesh's deteriorating freedom of expression under the decade-long rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is well documented by global watchdogs and human rights bodies. Last year's World Press Freedom Index, prepared annually by the Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF), had Bangladesh ranked 162nd out of 180 countries, the worst among South Asian nations.

In the last five years, the Hasina government has passed the stringent Digital Security Act, which the United Nations has termed "an example of flawed legislation" that "imposes draconian punishments for a wide range of vaguely defined acts".

A Dhaka-based think tank has recorded that nearly 1,500 people—many of them writers and journalists—have been detained since 2020 under this law. Meanwhile, a draft broadcast law under consideration seeks to allow the government to jail a person for giving out "misleading and false" information even on a television talk show.

Against such a backdrop, DLF, with its rather "naiveté" discussions and sessions that conveniently bypassed any criticism of the host country's government—as one critic pointed out—has not been able to champion the cause of freedom of expression in any meaningful way.

Emergence of DLF

Bangladesh's literary circuit has always been dominated by writers who prefer writing in the native Bangla language not only for a greater audience but also out of nationalistic zeal. It is probably the only country in modern history which has shed blood for the sake of the mother tongue.