TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Probe launched over provocation in Sweden targeting Turkish president
Supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group staged a provocative and disrespectful depiction of the Turkish president in Stockholm and then posted the incident on social media.
Probe launched over provocation in Sweden targeting Turkish president
Turkish officials have said Sweden has yet to fulfil the pledges it made to join NATO. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
January 13, 2023

Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into a criminal provocation by supporters of the terrorist group PKK/YPG in Sweden threatening the Turkish president.

The move came after the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors in the capital Ankara over the provocation.

"A criminal complaint has been filed with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, demanding that an investigation be launched into the perpetrators due to the criminal acts targeting our President," Erdogan's lawyer Huseyin Aydin said on Twitter on Friday.

Amid a push for Sweden to take stronger action against terrorist groups which target the Turkish public and its leaders, the capital Stockholm on Thursday saw a protest which amounted to a provocation and a criminal threat.

In the demonstration, staged across from City Hall, supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group hung a figure depicting Erdogan.

RECOMMENDED

Video footage of the incident was quickly uploaded to a social media account affiliated with the terror group, with threats and insults targeting Türkiye and Erdogan with Turkish subtitles.

Sweden's Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom was later summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry about the incident.

Last November, supporters of the terror group PKK/YPG projected images insulting Erdogan on a Turkish Embassy building in Stockholm.

The threatening protest came as Sweden tries to reassure Türkiye that it stands against terrorists which threaten the country, such as the PKK/YPG, while seeking Ankara’s approval for the Nordic country to join NATO.

Turkish officials have said Sweden has yet to fulfil the pledges it made to join the alliance.

Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing