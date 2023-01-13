WORLD
'Rick and Morty' co-creator faces felony charges
According to a criminal complaint, Roiland was accused of domestic assault and false detention in May 2020 after an incident with a woman he was dating.
Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
January 13, 2023

Justin Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. 

A criminal complaint obtained on Thursday from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland, 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman who he was living with at the time. 

The woman was not identified in court documents. 

Roiland has pleaded not guilty. 

The incident occurred in January of 2020, and Roiland was charged in May of that year, but the charges apparently went unnoticed by media outlets until NBC News reported them Thursday, when a pre-trial hearing was held in the case. 

Emails seeking comment from Roiland's attorney and representatives for Cartoon Network, which airs “Rick and Morty,” were not immediately returned.

Roiland is set to return to court in April. A trial date has not been set. 

Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland. It has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block, and has been renewed for a seventh.

