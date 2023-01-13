US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns made a rare trip to Libya, meeting Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, the Libyan government has said.

Libya's Government of National Unity announced the visit on its Facebook page on Thursday, posting a picture of Burns and Dbeibah together.

"During the meeting, Burns emphasized the need to develop economic and security cooperation between the two countries, citing the stability and growth that Libya has seen in recent times," the statement said.

The CIA, which does not regularly announce such visits, declined to comment.

"The Prime Minister [Dbeibah] affirmed that the goal is to stabilise our country and support it internationally to reach the elections," it added.

Libya has had little peace since the uprising in 2011, and the country split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions, culminating in Haftar launching a doomed assault on Tripoli in 2019.

Government of National Unity was formed through a UN-backed process in 2021 as part of a peace plan, but his administration is challenged by the factions in the east.