WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly clashes erupt between ELN rebels, ex-FARC fighters in Colombia
Colombian government is holding peace talks with the ELN and has declared a bilateral ceasefire with dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal signed by the FARC.
Deadly clashes erupt between ELN rebels, ex-FARC fighters in Colombia
Some 352 people were murdered in Arauca in 2022 as a consequence of combat between the ELN and dissidents. / Reuters Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
January 13, 2023

At least 11 fighters have been killed during clashes in northeast Colombia between dissident former members of the now-demobilised FARC guerrilla movement and National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, the army said.

The fighting over territorial control in Puerto Rondon municipality in Arauca province, near the border with Venezuela, began on Tuesday, the national army said on Thursday. 

Soldiers were in the area to restore order and allow residents to return to normal activities, it added in a statement. 

President Gustavo Petro has pledged to end the country's nearly six-decade conflict between the government, rebels and crime gangs founded by former paramilitaries, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

READ MORE: FARC dissident group announces temporary truce in Colombia

RECOMMENDED

Hundreds dead or displaced

His government is holding peace talks with the ELN and has declared a bilateral ceasefire with dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal signed by the FARC. 

Confrontations between armed groups competing for territory are not uncommon in Arauca, where past incidents left hundreds dead or displaced, or in neighbouring Venezuela, where the groups also operate.

Some 352 people were murdered in Arauca in 2022, according to the human rights ombudsman's office, many as a consequence of combat between the ELN and dissidents.

READ MORE: Colombia suspends truce with ELN armed group

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners