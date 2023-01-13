Street barricades and marches against the government have continued in Peru as mourners prepared to bury the bodies of 17 people killed during clashes between security forces and demonstrators in the movement's epicentre.

It comes as trade unions, left-wing parties and social collectives held an afternoon march on Thursday through Lima, the capital, to denounce a "racist and classist ... dictatorship."

Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo are demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

They also want to close Congress and set up a body to rewrite the constitution — which was adopted in 1993 under the mandate of ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity committed during his presidency.

In capital Lima, thousands took to the streets in a peaceful protest against the new government and president.

"Why are you turning your back on the people, there are so many deaths, for God's sake, stop this massacre," said protester Olga Espejo, calling on President Boluarte to resign.

"Ms. Boluarte, they are using you," she said.

Protesters shouted "Dina asesina!" (Dina is a murderer) as they carried cardboard coffins, photos of the victims and anti-government slogans down the streets of Lima in the capital's first mass protest since New Year.

While Thursday's protest was under way, Labor Minister Eduardo Garcia announced his resignation on Twitter, saying the country needs an apology for the deaths and urged the government to recognise that "mistakes have been made that must be corrected."

Castillo's ouster at the heart of tensions

Protests broke out around the South American country in early December, after Castillo was ousted from office for attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree, seeking to prevent an impeachment vote against him.