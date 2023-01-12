Brazil has intensified a mop-up operation after the weekend sacking of government buildings in the capital, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the rioters likely had inside help.

Lula told reporters on Thursday he had ordered a "thorough review" of presidential palace staff after Sunday's violent uprising, which saw backers of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro storm the presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court, and cause widespread damage.

"I am convinced that the door of the Planalto (presidential) palace was opened for people to enter because there are no broken doors," the president said in Brasilia.

"This means that someone facilitated their entry," added Lula, who is dealing with the aftermath of the violent reaction by so-called "bolsonaristas" to his brand-new presidential term.

The rioters looted offices, destroyed priceless works of art and left graffiti messages calling for a military coup in their wake.

The exact extent of the damage is still being calculated.

"We will investigate calmly to see what really happened," said Lula, who defeated Bolsonaro by a razor-thin margin in an October vote that followed a deeply divisive election campaign.

Authorities are seeking to determine who planned and financed the riots.

Mobilisation to 'take back power'

Seeking to prevent a repeat of Sunday's destruction, the security forces were placed on a war footing on Wednesday in response to threats of fresh protests in Brasilia and other cities.

But the promised mass mobilisation to "take back power" from Lula and his leftist government never materialised, leaving riot police with helicopter backing twiddling their thumbs as they maintained a security ring around the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia.