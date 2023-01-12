Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, has signed the summary to dissolve the provincial assembly, a move which could force early general elections in the country.

"I, Parvez Elahi Chief Minister Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly of Punjab," Elahi wrote in a brief one-line advice addressed to the Punjab governor on Thursday.

The development came a day after Elahi managed to secure a confidence vote from the members of the assembly.

The coalition of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parties showed a majority in the provincial legislature with the support of 186 lawmakers – the minimum number of votes required to win the trust vote.

Punjab is the country's most populous province and makes up more than half of the country's population of 220 million.

Punjab governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman had sacked the chief minister for refusal to take the vote of confidence, and the case was taken to the Lahore High Court.

He withdrew his order after the voting, and also confirmed via Twitter that he has received the summary of the dissolution of the Punjab assembly.