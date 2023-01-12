Supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group living in Sweden have taken part in a provocative event against Türkiye.

Terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm on Thursday, hung a puppet –– likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan –– by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of this moment on social media.

Video footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed that threats targeting Türkiye and Erdogan were made with Turkish subtitles.

There were insulting comments under the post, in which it was stated that there would be a show of charity for NATO on January 21 in Stockholm.

READ MORE:No 'concrete' measures by Sweden to address security concerns: Türkiye

On November 21, 2022, supporters of the PKK terror group projected images containing the terrorist organisation's propaganda, insulting Turkish President Erdogan to the chancellery of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs later summoned Sweden's Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom and conveyed Türkiye's condemnation.

Terrorist acts are a clear violation of Sweden's commitments to the trilateral memorandum signed in Madrid, Ankara said.

Türkiye expects perpetrators to be identified and action to be taken against them, it added.

Also in reaction to today's development, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop cancelled his Swedish counterpart Andreas Norlen's visit to Türkiye on January 17.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also strongly condemned the 'heinous act' in Sweden, calling for immediate action by its government.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has tweeted about the incident, cautioning that while "the government protects an open debate about the political choices" it "strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives."

Billstrom added that "Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent."