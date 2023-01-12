TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Russia, Syria FMs may meet early next month: Cavusoglu
"No clear date yet, but we will hold this trio meeting as soon as possible," says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Cavusoglu dismissed earlier media reports speculating the meeting could take place as early as next week. / AA
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
January 12, 2023

Turkish, Russian and Syrian foreign ministers may meet early February, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, without giving a specific timeframe. 

"There is no clear date yet, but we will hold this trio meeting as soon as possible. Maybe at the beginning of February," Cavusoglu told reporters in Rwanda on Thursday. 

Some unconfirmed media reports earlier suggested that the meeting may take place as early as next week. Dismissing those reports, Cavusoglu said, "This is not true."

On December 28, defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia and the Syrian regime met in Moscow for talks. At the meeting, the top defence officials agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Energy deal with Libya

About a Libyan court's suspension of energy exploration deal that the Tripoli government signed last year with Türkiye, Cavusoglu said: "We immediately made contact with (head of the Tripoli-based government Abdul Hamid) Dbeibeh." 

"This decision is not the final verdict," Cavusoglu said, stressing that the Libyan government stands behind Türkiye. 

"After all, this cooperation agreement is extremely important for them as the Libyan government and state. They said that they are behind this and will be following it closely," he added.

SOURCE:AA
