Romania’s anti-organised crime agency has carried out seven additional house searches in its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate, an official said.

Ramona Bolla, spokesperson for the agency, DIICOT, said on Thursday searches are taking place in the counties of Bucharest, Ilfov, and Prahova "in order to obtain further evidence.”

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was detained on December 29. in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking, and rape.

His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women were also arrested.

On Tuesday, a court upheld a judge’s December 30 move to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Seizure of assets

Thursday’s searches come a day after Tate lost a second appeal this week at a Bucharest court, where he challenged the seizure of assets by prosecutors in the late December raids, including properties, land, and a fleet of luxury cars.