The World Health Organization has issued an alert warning against the use of two Indian cough syrups. The syrups were blamed for the deaths of at least 20 children in Uzbekistan.

WHO said on Thursday the products, manufactured by India's Marion Biotech, were "substandard" and that the firm had failed to provide guarantees about their "safety and quality".

The alert, issued on Wednesday, comes after Uzbekistan authorities said last month at least 20 children died after consuming a syrup made by the company under the brand name Doc-1 Max.

India's health ministry subsequently suspended production at the company and Uzbekistan banned the import and sale of Doc-1 Max.

'Serious injury or death'

The WHO alert said an analysis of the syrup samples by the quality control laboratories of Uzbekistan found "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol as contaminants".

Diethylene glycol and ethylene are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.