WORLD
3 MIN READ
WHO issues alert on Indian cough syrups blamed for Uzbek deaths
United Nations health agency warns against the use of cough syrups made by India's Marion Biotech that were linked to child deaths in Uzbekistan.
WHO issues alert on Indian cough syrups blamed for Uzbek deaths
WHO said the products, manufactured by India's Marion Biotech, were "substandard" and that the firm had failed to provide guarantees about their "safety and quality". / Reuters Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
January 12, 2023

The World Health Organization has issued an alert warning against the use of two Indian cough syrups. The syrups were blamed for the deaths of at least 20 children in Uzbekistan.

WHO said on Thursday the products, manufactured by India's Marion Biotech, were "substandard" and that the firm had failed to provide guarantees about their "safety and quality".

The alert, issued on Wednesday, comes after Uzbekistan authorities said last month at least 20 children died after consuming a syrup made by the company under the brand name Doc-1 Max.

READ MORE:Many children dead in Uzbekistan from India-made cough syrup

India's health ministry subsequently suspended production at the company and Uzbekistan banned the import and sale of Doc-1 Max.

'Serious injury or death'

The WHO alert said an analysis of the syrup samples by the quality control laboratories of Uzbekistan found "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol as contaminants".

Diethylene glycol and ethylene are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

RECOMMENDED

"Both of these products may have marketing authorisations in other countries in the region. They may also have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions," WHO said. 

The products were "unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death", it said.

Marion Biotech officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

It is the second Indian drugmaker to face a probe by regulators since October, when the WHO linked another firm's medicines to a spate of child deaths in Gambia.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals was accused of manufacturing several toxic cough and cold remedies that led to the deaths of at least 66 children in the African country.

The victims, mostly between five months and four years old, died of acute renal failure.

India launched a probe into Maiden Pharmaceuticals but later said the investigation had found the suspect drugs were of "standard quality".

READ MORE:Gambian lawmakers: Indian company should be sued over syrup deaths

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect