A video showing soldiers hurling a corpse onto a pile of burning rubble in Mozambique's north "gives a glimpse" of what is happening in a "forgotten war," Amnesty International said.

"Human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law are still occurring," it said in a statement on Thursday.

The insurgency began in Cabo Delgado province in 2017, prompting the deployment of troops from Rwanda and neighbouring countries in mid-2021 to help Mozambique's embattled army.

The video, believed to date back to November, shows a soldier pouring liquid over the body as others, including one wearing a South African uniform, watch and film the scene on their mobile phones.

An investigation has been opened by regional forces on the possible "involvement of its members in this despicable act", the South African army announced on Tuesday.