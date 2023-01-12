Pakistan's prime minister has travelled to the United Arab Emirates as his nation seeks international aid to recover from devastating floods.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's Thursday visit to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April.

The seven sheikhdoms of the Emirates are home to some 1.7 million Pakistanis, many manual labourers that power its economy and send money back to their nation.

Sharif planned to meet with the Emirates' President, Abu Dhabi ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Dubai's ruler, Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the two-day trip.

Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks for finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan, local media reported.