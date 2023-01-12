Israeli President Isaac Herzog has invited Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Israel in growing signs of deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Herzog extended the invitation through Türkiye's new Ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, who presented his letter of credence on Wednesday.

Isaac Herzog received Ambassador Torunlar at an official ceremony during which the Turkish National Anthem was played.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Turkish envoy, Herzog said that President Erdogan's invitation to him for a visit to the Turkish capital was an important step taken in the rapprochement process between both countries.

Underlining that both he and President Erdogan welcome the advancement in relations between Türkiye and Israel, he said: "It is no secret that the State of Israel, and I personally, attach great importance to our historical relationship with Türkiye."

Türkiye and Israel took several steps in 2022 to improve mutual relations.

Herzog's visit to Ankara in March 2022 was followed by the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Israel in May. Then-prime minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, also visited Türkiye in June.

On August 17, 2022, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic relations and mutually appoint ambassadors.

The Israeli President also noted that promoting ties in tourism, education, culture, energy, and other fields would bring prosperity to both countries and their region.

Invitation to Turkish President

Herzog invited his counterpart Erdogan to Israel during his address. "I wish (to take) this opportunity as the president of Israel to invite the Turkish president to Israel, which I am certain will contribute to the relations."