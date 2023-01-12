More than 150 organisations have sent a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to "prioritise closing the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba."

The letter was signed by 159 organisations from the US and other countries who called themselves a "diverse group of non-governmental organisations" working on issues including international human rights, immigrants' rights, racial justice and combating anti-Muslim discrimination.

"It is long past time for both a sea change in the United States' approach to national and human security, and a meaningful reckoning with the full scope of damage that the post-9/11 approach has caused," they wrote in the letter on Wednesday.

"Closing the Guantanamo detention facility, ending indefinite military detention of those held there, and never again using the military base for unlawful mass detention of any group of people are necessary steps towards those ends."

"We urge you to act without delay, and in a just manner that considers the harm done to the men who have been detained indefinitely without charge or fair trials for two decades," they added.

Often referred to as Gitmo, the Guantanamo Bay detention facility was created after September 11, 2001 attacks to hold suspects captured in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere.

It became the focus of worldwide controversy over alleged violations of the legal rights of detainees and accusations of torture or abusive treatment of prisoners by US authorities.

Experts appointed by the UN have called Guantanamo Bay "a site of unparalleled notoriety, defined by the systematic use of torture, and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment against hundreds of men brought to the site and deprived of their most fundamental rights."

'It destroyed many Muslim lives'