Peruvians in the southern region of Puno have carried coffins through the streets of the 17 civilians who died in protests in the area earlier this week, the worst outbreak of violence the Andean country has seen in over 20 years.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people in the city paid tribute to the dead by carrying coffins through the streets before their burial along with photos of the faces of the victims, flowers, Peruvian flags, and banners blaming the new government for the violence.

"The bloodshed will never be forgotten," some shouted while carrying black flags at a march in the region that borders Bolivia and was the focus of the most recent protests.

A sign on one coffin read: "(President) Dina (Boluarte) killed me with bullets."

Protesters also chanted: "Murderer Dina, jail awaits you. Murderer Dina, you killed my people."

The country has been roiled by protests since the abrupt ouster of leftist former president Pedro Castillo in early December, with a total of 40 people killed, almost half of them in the city of Juliaca on Monday, including one police officer.

The violence, a severe test for Peru's democracy, is the worst conflict since the late 1990s when the country was gripped by violence between the rebel group Shining Path and the state, which left 69,000 people dead or missing over two decades.

Protests in 2009 saw 33 Peruvians killed after Indigenous groups in the northern jungle region clashed with police during the government of former president Alan Garcia.