Saudi Arabia plans to use its own uranium resources to develop the kingdom's civilian nuclear programme, its energy minister has said.

"Recent exploration activities revealed the presence of diverse sources of uranium in various locations," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a minerals conference, according to Riyadh-based Al-Ekhbariya TV.

"The kingdom intends to use its national uranium resources, including for joint projects with its partners," the minister added.

This would be done in conformity with "international obligations and rules of transparency, covering the entire production cycle", he said.

The world's biggest oil exporter is trying to reduce its dependence on crude and announced in 2018 a plan to build 16 nuclear reactors over two decades. The project would cost $80 billion.

In March 2018, Riyadh approved its national atomic energy policy which limited nuclear activities to peaceful purposes and called for enhanced safety measures, as well as the use of best practises for radioactive waste management, state media reported at the time.

Argentina was building the first project, a low power research reactor generally used to train technicians.

READ MORE:US intelligence officials ‘concerned’ about Saudi nuclear programme

Iran, UAE nuclear programme