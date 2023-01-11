WORLD
2 MIN READ
100,000 public sector workers to strike in UK: union
Britain is experiencing a wave of strikes across sectors ranging from healthcare to railways, as pay rises fail to keep pace with double-digit inflation.
100,000 public sector workers to strike in UK: union
Thousands of ambulance workers held a second day of strikes on Wednesday. / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
January 11, 2023

Britain's Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has said that 100,000 of its members across 124 government departments would take strike action on February 1 in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security. 

"We warned the government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen, and we're as good as our word," PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said on Wednesday. 

Serwotka said he was meeting with a government minister on Thursday and the dispute could be resolved if more money was offered to its members. 

READ MORE:Why Britain is facing the worst strikes since 1970

The PCS union has been carrying out a rolling programme of strikes across different government departments and other public sector bodies over the last month, which has included driving test examiners, border force staff and road traffic officers. 

RECOMMENDED

The PCS also said it would next week ballot a further 33,000 members in five more departments, including HM Revenue and Customs, over whether to join the national strike action.

Britain is experiencing a wave of strikes across sectors ranging from healthcare to railways, as pay rises fail to keep pace with double-digit inflation. 

Thousands of ambulance workers held a second day of strikes on Wednesday, while many schools in Scotland were closed by a teacher walkout. 

READ MORE:Rail workers continue to strike, cripple transport in UK

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners