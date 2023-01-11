WORLD
Palestinian dead from injuries by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank
Ahmad Abu Junaid, 21, was wounded during an operation by the Israeli army in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, where troops had surrounded a house, witnesses say.
In a related development, the NGO Palestinian Prisoners Society said "the Israeli army arrested 15 Palestinians from several provinces in the West Bank." / Reuters Archive
January 11, 2023

A Palestinian has died of injuries sustained after being wounded by Israeli army bullets in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ahmad Abu Junaid, 21, from the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, died at Rafidia Hospital where he was transported after he was shot, said the ministry on Wednesday.

Witnesses said he was wounded during an operation by the Israeli army in the refugee camp where troops surrounded a house. The operation led to clashes between Israeli troops and dozens of Palestinians.

In a related development, the NGO Palestinian Prisoners Society said "the Israeli army arrested 15 Palestinians from several provinces in the West Bank."

Fights usually occur during arrests carried out by the Israeli army during night raids on the homes of the targeted, according to Palestinian human rights organisations.

Detainees are transferred to temporary detention centres in occupied West Bank settlements before they are interrogated and released, or transferred to central interrogation centres and prisons.

SOURCE:AA
