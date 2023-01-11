Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed countries which have become a shelter for terrorists fleeing Turkish justice.

"Bloody murderers who attempt on the right to live, which is the most fundamental human right, are protected under the pretext of political asylum seekers, and can live freely without being subjected to any legal investigation," Erdogan said at the International Ombudsman Conference in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

"I would like to express with regret that some of the countries we are with under the roof of NATO, the Council of Europe or the UN, have turned into shelters for bandits fleeing Turkish justice."

READ MORE:Why a re-evaluation of the PKK terror group in France is necessary

About the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, Erdogan said: "As it is known, the ringleader of the FETO, who killed our 252 citizens on July 15 and bombed our parliament and the presidential building, can continue to oversee his terrorist organisation from his mansion in America."