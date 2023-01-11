A US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system outage has led to delays at airports across the country because of 'ground stops', Texas state's Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said.

The FAA said on Wednesday that it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.

"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," it said on Twitter.

No sign of cyberattack

There is no sign of a cyberattack "at this point" in the computer problem that triggered US authorities to pause all domestic air travel departures, the White House said, adding that President Joe Biden has been briefed.

"The president has been briefed by the secretary of transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates," tweeted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, referring to the transport department and federal aviation authority.

More than 760 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States as of Wednesday 6:30 am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing the reasons.

An additional 91 flights within, into or out of the United States were also canceled.