Several dead in explosion near Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul
The Taliban administration is facing insurgency since it seized power in August 2021 as Daesh carried out dozens of attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country.
Earlier, some social media accounts reported that a meeting with Chinese officials was underway at the Foreign Ministry when the blast happened. However, the ministry denied these reports. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 11, 2023

At least five people have been killed and several others wounded in a huge explosion and gunfire outside Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry building in the capital Kabul, police said.

A spokesman for the Kabul police, Khalid Zadran, confirmed Wednesday's explosion that took place on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying: “Five of our civilians were killed and a number of others were injured.” 

However, Ustad Fareedun, an official at the Taliban-run information ministry, said 20 people were killed.

He said the bomber had planned to enter the foreign ministry but failed.

A photo of the area, confirmed by official sources, showed at least nine dead or wounded lying outside the ministry.

The blast hit at about 4 p.m. (1130 GMT), Zadran said.

The blast took place at a busy time of day in a heavily fortified area surrounded by checkpoints on a street housing several ministries.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, some social media accounts reported that a meeting with Chinese officials was underway at the Foreign Ministry when the blast happened.

However, the ministry denied these reports.

The Taliban administration is facing insurgency since it seized power in August 2021 as Daesh carried out dozens of attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country.

The Taliban also claimed to have killed hundreds of Daesh militants in operations across the country.

SOURCE:AFP
