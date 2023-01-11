At least five people have been killed and several others wounded in a huge explosion and gunfire outside Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry building in the capital Kabul, police said.

A spokesman for the Kabul police, Khalid Zadran, confirmed Wednesday's explosion that took place on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying: “Five of our civilians were killed and a number of others were injured.”

However, Ustad Fareedun, an official at the Taliban-run information ministry, said 20 people were killed.

He said the bomber had planned to enter the foreign ministry but failed.

A photo of the area, confirmed by official sources, showed at least nine dead or wounded lying outside the ministry.

The blast hit at about 4 p.m. (1130 GMT), Zadran said.

The blast took place at a busy time of day in a heavily fortified area surrounded by checkpoints on a street housing several ministries.