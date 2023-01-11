Ukraine’s war-time President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Jewish politician, has seen Israel as a political model to follow, even describing his country as a “big Israel” and advocating close ties with Tel Aviv.

But Israel – which has received many Jewish migrants from Eastern Europe, including countries like Ukraine, since its establishment in 1949 – hesitated to support the Zelenskyy government’s resistance against Russia, complicating relations with Kiev.

Under the new hardliner Benjamin Netanyahu government, Israel’s Ukraine ties might come under even more strain as the Jewish state needs the Kremlin’s approval for military strikes on pro-Iran Shia groups in Syria, according to Alon Liel, the former director general of Israeli foreign ministry.

Israel needs Moscow, an ally of Tehran, for other critical reasons, ranging from ensuring Russian neutrality over Netanyahu’s hawkish anti-Iran policy to getting more Jewish immigration from Russia, Liel adds.

“In all these considerations, Russia has the upper hand” on Israel, while Ukraine does not carry much importance to the Jewish state’s critical interests, he says.

While the previous Yair Lapid government’s pro-Western ideological orientation was more aligned towards Ukraine, Netanyahu’s pure interests-based policies care more about Russian ties than Ukraine’s suffering, according to Liel.

What matters to Israel?

Zelenskyy’s Jewishness or his closeness to Israel is not “a factor” because the current “Israeli policy is very cynical,” Liel tells TRT World. Israeli policy is more about whether “a non-Jew like Putin can help us more or a Jew like Zelenskyy. They go with the non-Jew” if it works for Israel, he says.

“Russia [which controls Syrian airspace] is the only one that can limit our attacks in Syria. Russia is the only one that can supply fewer arms to Iran if we have good terms with Moscow. Russia can also put limits on the migration of Jews to Israel. So if I take all this package, I think Israeli policy will be less supportive of Ukraine from now on,” Liel says.

But Sophie Kobzantsev, a researcher at the Israeli think tank INSS, believes that not much change will happen regarding Israel’s Ukraine policy under the new government.

“Changes in governments, accompanied by all kinds of statements, are usually related to Israeli domestic politics. Relations with Russia have never been ideological but rather strategic. Hence, the various statements that were made after the elections, as of now, do not really indicate any policy change - both towards Russia and Ukraine,” says Kobzantsev, who is a research assistant to Zvi Magen, a former Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, and hence has a sound knowledge of Tel Aviv’s Kiev policy.