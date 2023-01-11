Several people were lightly wounded by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, French authorities said.

The man was arrested by police at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe, after they opened fire and wounded him, said on Wednesday a police source, who asked not to be named.

"An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

"He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response".

The incident has caused major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.