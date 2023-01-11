TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues over 150 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks
Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.
Türkiye rescues over 150 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks
Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe / AA Archive
By Abid Sultan
January 11, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard have rescued 152 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greece in defiance of international law.

Teams were dispatched off the coast of Bodrum district in southwestern Mugla province on Tuesday after the agency received information that there were irregular migrants in rubber boats. A total of 65 people were rescued, it said.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 29 migrants after receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Aliaga district in İzmir province.

In the northwestern province of Canakkale, 35 migrants who were pushed back by Greece who were rescued off the coast of Ayvacik district.

Another 23 irregular migrants in rubber boats were rescued by local coast guard teams rushed to the help of 23 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Mugla’s Datca district in the Aegean.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Greece’s deadly pushback tactics, explained

Greece violating international law

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In another operation in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Gaziantep, seven irregular migrants were held in an operation in Sehitkamil district, according to a statement by police.

READ MORE: Türkiye rescues dozens of irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect