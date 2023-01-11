Peru's national prosecutor's office has begun investigating President Dina Boluarte for genocide, it said, after protests against her which have left 40 people dead in the past month.

The investigation will also focus on Prime Minister Alberto Otarola as well as the interior and defence ministers, the prosecutor's office said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The investigation is for alleged crimes of "genocide, aggravated homicide and serious injuries" during the anti-government demonstrations in the regions of Apurimac, La Libertad, Puno, Junin, Arequipa and Ayacucho.

It comes as Peru's Congress approved a confidence vote in the government, supporting the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Tuesday also marked the start of a three-day mourning period in parts of southern Peru, including Puno, after 18 people were killed on Monday in the most lethal day of protests since the ousted president Pedro Castillo was ousted by lawmakers after he illegally sought to dissolve Congress.

Since protests began in early December, at least 40 people have died in the unrest, while hundreds more have been injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, Peru's ombudsman office urged peaceful protests as well as for prosecutors to fully investigate the deaths.

Prime Minister Otarola appeared in Congress on Tuesday, asking lawmakers to approve a vote of confidence for the cabinet of President Boluarte, which is needed to lead a new government. Debate continued on the measure as of Tuesday evening.

Otarola blamed organised attackers financed by "dark" money for those killed on Monday. Beyond the deaths, another 68 civilians and 75 police officers were reported injured, according to the ombudsman.