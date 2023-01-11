Brazilian authorities have released hundreds of people detained in the storming of government buildings by a far-right mob, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowing to "recover the country" after what he called acts of terrorism.

Police had arrested more than 1,500 people after supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seats of power in Brasilia on Sunday.

But the federal police said in a statement on Tuesday that "599 people were released, mostly old people, people with health problems, the homeless and mothers with children" on humanitarian grounds.

Most of the arrests took place on Monday as police cleared protest camps set up in the capital.

Lula had condemned "terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism" when he returned to work at the pillaged presidential palace on Monday.

But on Tuesday, he said, "Brazilian democracy remains firm," in a post on Twitter.

"Let's recover the country from hatred and disunity," added the 77-year-old former trade unionist, who took office on January 1 for his third term as president after defeating Bolsonaro in the deeply divisive election.

Over 500 remain detained

The rioters, who unleashed chaos on the capital on Sunday, had been trying to force out Lula.

Police said 527 people remain detained while others were being processed.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino said around 50 arrest warrants had been issued for people not caught in the act of pillaging and for others not present but accused of organising the attack.

Those that were released were taken on buses to a bus station from where they would be able to return to their home regions.