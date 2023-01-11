Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Russia's Wagner Group says Soledar liberated, around 500 Ukrainians killed

The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner has said that his forces had completely liberated the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, killing around 500 pro-Ukraine troops.

"The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement.

Minutes earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said fighting continued.

Russia replaces military commander in Ukraine again: ministry

Russia has again replaced its top commander in Ukraine, putting army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of its forces in the conflict, the defence ministry said.

"Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, has been appointed Commander of the Joint Grouping of Troops (Forces)," the ministry said.

Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine for the past three months, will become Gerasimov's deputy.

Ukraine can win war this year with long-range missiles from West: presidency

Ukraine will be able to win the war this year if Western powers increase supplies of weapons, particularly long-range missile systems, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailov Podolyak said.

"Only missiles with a range of more than 100 kilometres will allow us to significantly accelerate the de-occupation of the territories," he told AFP in an interview, adding that this scenario would end the war by autumn at the latest.

"We will not attack Russia. We are waging an exclusively defensive war," he added.

Poland plans to give Ukraine Leopard tanks as part of coalition

Poland plans to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition, the Polish president said.

"A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition building," Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"We want it to be an international coalition."

New declaration marks EU's 'complete subordination' to NATO: Russia

With their new joint declaration, the EU has ensured its “complete subordination” to NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

This declaration proves that the US wants to make the EU a “vassal” to be used in its global rivalries, said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

NATO and the EU signed a new joint declaration aiming to further boost cooperation amid the ongoing Ukraine war, as well as new challenges posed by China.

EU set for long war in Ukraine, will work on more Russia sanctions -EU presidency

The European Union is prepared for a long war in Ukraine and will support Kiev against Russia's aggression as long as it takes, Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, whose country holds the EU's presidency, said.

"Despite Russia's continued attempts to divide us, unity within the EU and across the Atlantic has been strong. The EU is prepared for a long war and will continue to stand by Ukraine's side with political, economic, military and humanitarian support for as long as it takes," Billstrom told a news conference.

He said the EU would continue working on more sanctions against Moscow over the attack on Ukraine after nine packages of measures passed by the 27-nation bloc since the start of the invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine introduces emergency power cuts in east and southeast

Ukraine introduced emergency power cuts in eastern and southeastern regions as low temperatures and difficult weather conditions stretched the country's crippled energy system, officials said.

The power cuts underscored the weakness of Ukraine's power system after three months of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Officials have said about 40 percent of the system has been damaged.

The national grid operator, Ukrenergo, said emergency power cuts had been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, and other regions continued with scheduled electricity cuts.

Deal on safe zone for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant getting harder - IAEA

Brokering a deal on a safe zone around Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is getting harder because of the involvement of the military in talks, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said.

The Soviet-era plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian forces in March, soon after their attack on Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

"I don't believe that (an agreement) is impossible, but it is not an easy negotiation," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Italian public television RAI.

Ukraine says fight for Soledar continues, denying Wagner claim