French trade unions have called for strikes and protests after President Emmanuel Macron's government announced plans to raise the retirement age, setting the stage for a bitter fight and weeks of disruption.

The government intends to hike the retirement age to 64 from the current 62 and streamline the pension system under changes even some supporters view as risky and likely to provoke backlash.

The country's eight biggest unions immediately called a day of protests on January 19 which "kicks off a powerful movement for pensions for the long term", according to their joint statement on Tuesday.

It will be the first time in 12 years — since the last pension changes — that all of France's unions are united, with the head of the more moderate CFDT, Laurent Berger, calling the reform "one of the most brutal of the last 30 years."

Presenting the outlines of the government's plans after months of suspense, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that doing nothing about projected deficits for the retirement system would be "irresponsible".

"It would lead inevitably to a massive increase in taxes, a reduction in pensions and would pose a threat to our pensions system," she said.

Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age and the move comes amid high inflation and with the country still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"By asking French people to work for longer, even though life expectancy with good health is 64, Emmanuel Macron is offering no prospect of a peaceful life that our fellow citizens deserve," far-right leader Marine Le Pen said afterwards.

Yellow Vests II?