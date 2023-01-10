A trial in Greece of 24 migrant rescue workers accused of espionage, including Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini who inspired a Netflix film, has resumed.

The proceedings resumed on Tuesday after more than a year as leading rights groups slammed the case as a masquerade.

The trial began in November 2021 but was swiftly adjourned. The suspects are also being probed for human trafficking, money laundering, fraud and the unlawful use of radio frequencies.

Branded as "the largest case of criminalisation of solidarity in Europe," in a European Parliament report, the trial was adjourned till Friday as one of the accused did not turn up in court and nor his lawyer.

Mardini, who has lived in exile in Germany since 2015, was arrested in 2018 while volunteering for a Lesvos-based search and rescue organisation, where they assisted people in distress at sea.

"I was arrested because I was handing over water and blankets and translating for the refugees arriving every night on the shoreline," she had said in a TED interview.

READ MORE:Group of migrants found beaten, handcuffed on Greece's Lesvos island

Politically motivated

Rights monitors lambasted the slow proceedings and said the case was politically motivated.

Wies de Graeve from Amnesty International, who is an observer at the trial, said the delay was a ploy to prevent NGOs involved in rescue operations from working in Greece.

According to Amnesty, the accused face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

"The charges are based on a Greek police report that contains blatant factual errors, including claims that some of the accused participated in rescue missions on multiple dates when they were not in Greece," Human Rights Watch said.