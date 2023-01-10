WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hardships grow for German consumers as gas shortages worsen
PCK – one of the country's significant refineries – is running at only 50 percent capacity because of an embargo on Russian oil.
Hardships grow for German consumers as gas shortages worsen
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition had decided to completely stop Russian oil imports by the end of 2022. / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
January 10, 2023

Germany’s capital Berlin and eastern regions are facing gasoline shortages and high fuel prices, as Russian oil has no longer been flowing to Europe since January 1. 

The PCK refinery in Schwedt, in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, which was previously supplied exclusively with Russian pipeline oil, is only running at around 50 percent capacity due to the drop in supply, according to the Business Insider website. 

The reduced production is starting to show effects. This is already reflected in the markups on the national average of the gasoline price of the Seefeld gasoline depot, which is located northeast of Berlin. 

This had already risen in the first two days of January compared to the previous week from €1.76 ($1.89) per 100 litres to €4.40 ($4.72) per 100 litres. 

In addition, price information service Argus Media reported that there is already a production shortage of gasoline in the region. 

"PCK shareholders have been withholding gasoline since January 2," according to Argus Media. 

At the oil company that operates PCK, many employees are even currently working short hours, according to Business Insider. 

Larger alternative oil supplies from Poland and Kazakhstan, as announced by the German government, have yet to arrive, the news site adds. 

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Cap on Russian oil — what happens next?

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Relations between Germany and Russia are strained over the conflict in Ukraine. 

Berlin suspends bilateral cooperation and imposes harsh economic sanctions on Moscow. 

Before the conflict began in February, Russia supplied nearly 55 percent of Germany's natural gas and 35 percent of its oil. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition had decided to completely stop Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 and reduce gas imports to a minimum while reaching agreements with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to import liquefied natural gas.

READ MORE:Russia gas sanctions 'could cost' Germany extra $5.4B a year

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down