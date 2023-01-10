The UK is witnessing the worst wave of industrial action in years as thousands of workers skipped work amid a cost-of-living crisis and the failure of the state to address their demand for a pay rise in line with inflation, which hit double digits and is the highest in around 40 years.

Unions have said they will call off the strikes in the next few weeks only if offers are made to resolve the disputes over this year’s pay settlement, while the government wants to focus on pay rises for the next financial year.

The government has argued that inflation-matching pay rises will only fuel further price increases and cause interest rates and mortgage payments to go up further.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on a visit to a healthcare centre, told reporters the government was happy to discuss pay demands that were “anchored in what's reasonable, what's responsible, and what's affordable for the country”.

A meeting between Health Secretary Steve Barclay and healthcare unions resulted in rather minor progress and no breakthrough. Other ministers will hold talks with railway unions who have been on strike for months and teaching unions considering classroom walkouts.

Disregarding calls of workers?

Wide swaths of the public sector's workforce are openly revolting against the Conservative Party's 12-year "austerity budgets" and the consequent rise in living expenses in 2022.

Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, withholding labour has always been a means of bargaining for better pay and condition by workers.

With pay rises failing to keep up with double-digit inflation – at its highest level in 40 years – nurses, ambulance staff, and rail workers are among those who have staged walkouts, with teachers also being balloted over action.

The inflation in the United Kingdom slightly slowed to 10.7 percent annually in November from a 41-year high of 11.1 percent in October.

Throughout the summer and into the holiday season, train strikes put British tourists' vacation plans in jeopardy.

Network Rail had offered its workers a five percent pay rise for this year, which was rejected by members of the RMT union, translating into further strikes.

Additionally, Royal Mail employees have been preventing mail from getting to letterboxes, and teachers in Britain are reportedly one step closer to going on strike after rejecting a five percent pay increase, which they claim to be below the inflation rate.

Healthcare strike