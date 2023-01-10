Pension reform, a centrepiece of President Emmanuel Macron’s electoral campaign, has been a politically sensitive issue in France for years.

Macron wants people to work couple of more years by raising the retirement age. This will help France avoid a drag on public finances, which have been strained by the load of retirement benefits.

But the timing of the move can hurt Macron's political standing as people are upset over the rising cost of living.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is expected to unveil key points of the plan, which seeks to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to most likely 65, on Tuesday.

“As I promised to you, this year will be the year of reform to the pension system which aims to balance our system for the years and decades to come. We need to work more,” 45-year-old centrist Macron said in his New Year's Eve address to the nation, adding that the measures were necessary to sustain the country’s pension system.

The government expects pension system to start running deficits very soon - a deficit mean pension withdrawals by older people have exceeded the contributions made by younger workers.

Macron promised that a new system would be in place by the end of the summer. However, polls show that the majority of French people are opposed to the planned change in the retirement age, and in the parliament, both the left and the right have criticised the move.

Data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows that France has one of the lowest retirement ages among developed countries, and spends more on pensions than most other countries with pensions accounting for nearly 14 percent of the country's economic output.