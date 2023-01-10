Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has called on Turkish companies to bolster ties with the US in the field of science and technology during a trip to the Silicon Valley tech hub in California.

During the tour on Monday, the minister visited the factory of electric car manufacturer Tesla, Google's headquarters and Stanford University's Canary Center for Early Cancer Detection.

He also stressed on creating business ties with US companies on research conducted by Turkish scientists.

Varank said that the Turkish government is in talks with American companies and authorities to enable Turkish firms to operate in US laboratories.

"We will implement programmes that will accelerate relations between Türkiye and the US in both scientific and entrepreneurial areas in the coming period," Varank told representatives of start-ups and the media at CES 2023 on Monday.

Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, is the world's most attractive and influential tech show bringing the latest technologies, global innovators and innovators together for potential business deals.

READ MORE:TechnoHub: Türkiye aims to put all technology ecosystem 'under single roof'