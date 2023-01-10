The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister and chairman of the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in cases related to the contempt of the electoral body.

A four-member bench of the ECP headed by Nisar Durrani, a member of the electoral body, on Tuesday, issued the bailable arrest warrants for Khan, his party’s General Secretary Asad Umar, and Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

“The Election Commission has issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan, me, and Fawad Chaudhry. They are engaged in these tasks instead of conducting their own election,” Asad Umar tweeted.

He accused the Election Commission of contempt of court while not holding local bodies elections in Islamabad.

Fawad Chaudhry announced to move the Lahore High Court against today’s verdict as, according to him, “the ECP committed contempt of court.”

“The Election Commission's decision to issue a bailable warrant is an insult to the High Court's decision,” he said.

