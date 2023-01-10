WORLD
3 MIN READ
India demolishes cracked buildings in sinking Himalayan town
Authorities are carrying out a demolishing campaign for the cracked houses in the Joshimath region that is a spotlight for Hindu and Sikh shrines.
India demolishes cracked buildings in sinking Himalayan town
Joshimath is a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines and is popular with tourists looking to trek parts of the Himalayas. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 10, 2023

Indian authorities will demolish some buildings in a northern Himalayan town near the China border after evacuating families in the past few days, an official said, as hundreds of houses developed cracks in the area popular with pilgrims.

Experts and residents have long warned that large-scale construction work in and around Joshimath town, including for power projects built by companies like state-run NTPC, could lead to land subsidence.

NTPC, India's largest power producer, says its tunnelling and other work is not responsible for the cracks in the town of about 17,000 people.

Joshimath is a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines and is popular with tourists looking to trek parts of the Himalayas.

Government officials in the area said they found cracks in at least 500 houses in the town and steps are being taken to provide all assistance to the affected people.

Noted Indian geologist Kalachand Sain, who is also Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Uttarakhand, told Anadolu Agency that subsidence - the sinking of the land - began a long time back and it is still happening. He cited multiple reasons for the present situation.

“The Joshimath area is already tectonically unstable because the region is lying in seismic zone 5. If you look at the landslide susceptibility and vulnerability of this region, it is also very high. If you look at its geology, it is already vulnerable,” he said, adding the town of Joshimath was built over the debris of an old landslide.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: India bulldozes homes of Muslim families amid anger over anti-Islam remarks

He said there has been a lot of sub-surface activity happening in the area and the surface pressure has increased due to “human activities and development activities.”

“The high stress accumulated is now getting released in the form of cracks and other ways.”

Uttarakhand, in the western Himalayas, is prone to flash floods and landslides. Floods in June 2013 triggered by heavy monsoon rains killed nearly 6,000 people.

In 2021, a flash flood rushed through a valley in Uttarakhand state, damaging dam project sites and killing over 200 people.

In 2013, a glacial lake outburst flood resulted in the country's worst natural disaster since a tsunami in 2004 that killed 5,700 people.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025