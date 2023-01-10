Swedish authorities have issued a report which described how Russia spies on the Nordic country, local media reported.

The Swedish Security Services (SAPO) report called "Intelligence threat from Russia" revealed that recruiting agents, signals intelligence, cyberespionage and war planning are heavy parts of the Russian intelligence threat to Sweden, local newspaper Expressen said on Monday.

SAPO accused Russia of also trying to recruit Swedes as spies outside Sweden's borders.

The four-page document stated that Swedes who work at embassies, international organisations and companies are of special interest to the Russian intelligence services.

The author behind the SAPO report is named only with his designation at the Security Police, S 1249, and is titled senior analyst.

In the document, S 1249 stated that all three Russian intelligence services are active in Sweden, giving details on how they operate, the way they recruit spies and how the intelligence officers communicate with their agents.

Operating without risking prison

The SAPO provided details of the Russian war against Ukraine and the prelude to the Russian operation and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.