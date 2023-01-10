Classified documents from the time when Joe Biden was serving as Barack Obama's vice president have been found at a Washington think tank that Biden sometimes used as office space, the White House.

Lawyers for Biden discovered the documents last November while clearing out the office space and handed them over to the National Archives, which handles all such materials, Biden's special counsel Richard Sauber said on Monday.

"The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice," Sauber said in a statement.

Sauber described it as "a small number of documents with classified markings" that were found at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. He said they were in a locked closet at the time.

"The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry" and since handing them over, Biden's attorneys have also cooperated "to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives," he said.

CBS News reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the US attorney in Chicago to review the documents and that the FBI is also investigating. According to the report, about 10 documents are involved and an unidentified source familiar with them said none contain nuclear secrets.

