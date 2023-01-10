WORLD
Peru: More than a dozen dead in anti-government protests
Deadly clashes in Juliaca began early last month when former President Pedro Castillo was ousted.
Demonstrations against new President Dina Boluarte resumed last Wednesday in Juliaca / AFP
By Abid Sultan
January 10, 2023

At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo.

The clashes began on Monday in Juliaca, a city near the banks of Lake Titicaca in southern Peru's Puno region, and left 68 people injured, Henry Rebaza, a Puno health ministry official, told the local media.

The dead included at least two teenagers, according to the ministry.

Demonstrations against new President Dina Boluarte resumed last Wednesday in Juliaca, near the border with Bolivia after having subsided during the Christmas break.

Castillo was ousted and arrested on December 7 after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree in an effort to avoid impeachment over allegations of corruption. 

His removal from office sparked days of nationwide violent protests which have left more than 40 people dead, according to the country's Ombudsman's Office.

The agency has urged the Prosecutor's Office to carry out a prompt investigation to clarify the deaths that took place amid clashes between security forces and protesters attempting to seize control of Juliaca’s airport.

President Boluarte issued a statement saying she had already proposed to bring elections forward in Congress. 

"It is not clear what you are asking for,” she said. “The only thing that was in my power was the advancement of elections, and I have already proposed it."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
