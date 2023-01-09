Thailand's long-serving leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has vowed to continue his work running the country under a new political party, hinting at a bid to remain prime minister after an election this year.

The 68-year-old retired general, who has been in power since leading a coup in 2014, formally joined the new United Thai Nation Party on Monday. Early last month, he said he was ready to stay on longer, even though the constitution limits him to just two more years.

"Many things have to continue and more needs to be done for the country to forge ahead," Prayuth told about 10,000 people at the launch of the new United Thai Nation Party, which he has joined.

"I came here today not because I wanted power but because Thailand has to keep going."

Prayuth is currently trailing in opinion polls on the top choice for next prime minister, a distant second behind the 36-year-old niece of Yingluck Shinawatra, whose government he ousted in 2014.

Prayuth has yet to dissolve parliament, and an election must be held by May this year, according to the constitution.

